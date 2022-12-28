Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Trading Up 1%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) was up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 103,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 219,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

