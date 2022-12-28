Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) fell 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.29. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FQVTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,100 ($13.28) to GBX 1,200 ($14.48) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.86) to GBX 935 ($11.28) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 700 ($8.45) to GBX 800 ($9.65) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,485.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

