Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Shares Down 0.7%

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 724.50 ($8.74) and last traded at GBX 728 ($8.79). Approximately 110,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 644,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 733.50 ($8.85).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRAS shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Frasers Group to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($10.26) to GBX 750 ($9.05) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Frasers Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 760.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 760.54. The stock has a market cap of £3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 1,213.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Frasers Group

In related news, insider David Daly purchased 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 645 ($7.78) per share, with a total value of £20,104.65 ($24,263.40).

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

