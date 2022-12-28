Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Stock Price Down 12%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) shares traded down 12% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 3,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 284,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 7.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Read More

