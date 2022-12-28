Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Stock Price Down 12%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) shares traded down 12% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 3,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 284,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.54.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
