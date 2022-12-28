Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) Stock Price Down 1%

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.99 and last traded at $15.99. 2,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 7,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.
Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF Stock Up 5.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.50% of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
