Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Trading 0.4% Higher

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $101.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 589,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 39,509 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

