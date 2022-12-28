Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Shares Up 0.3%

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. 31,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 23,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MLSPF. Barclays decreased their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 205 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Melrose Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.