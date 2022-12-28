Abrdn Japan Equity Fund (NYSE:JEQ) Shares Up 0.4%

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.34. 146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
