Abrdn Japan Equity Fund (NYSE:JEQ) Shares Up 0.4%

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.34. 146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEQ. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,160,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $72,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

