Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 383,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,814,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.28.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

