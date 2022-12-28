IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Shares Down 4.5%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 153,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 708,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

IMAC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

Institutional Trading of IMAC

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in IMAC by 70.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,691,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 699,413 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of IMAC by 38.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 33,264 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of IMAC during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

