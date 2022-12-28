Ganfeng Lithium Group (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Shares Down 2.8%

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.56. 5,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 13,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Ganfeng Lithium Group alerts:

Ganfeng Lithium Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; and Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.