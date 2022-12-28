Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Rating) by 720.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,329 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 15.45% of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.