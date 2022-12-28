Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Trading 1.9% Higher

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. 5,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 583,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AQST shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Down 7.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 893.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 95,693 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

