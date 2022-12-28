Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Stock Price Down 0%

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 1,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,167,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Hookipa Pharma Stock Down 6.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $39.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

Hookipa Pharma ( NASDAQ:HOOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.17% and a negative net margin of 715.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,763,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 111,890 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.