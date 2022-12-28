Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Stock Price Down 0%

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOKGet Rating)’s share price dropped 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 1,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,167,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Down 6.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $39.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.17% and a negative net margin of 715.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,763,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 111,890 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

See Also

