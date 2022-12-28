China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Trading 11% Higher

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 30,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 37,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
China Tower Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.
About China Tower
China Tower Corporation Limited provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.
