Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Stock Price Down 4%

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY – Get Rating) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, commercial, small business, retail, and investment banking services in Turkey and internationally. It offers time and demand deposits, accumulating accounts, repos, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, ECA covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, and draft facilities.

