Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USDY) Stock Price Down 0%

Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USDY – Get Rating) was down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $24.99. Approximately 1,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.