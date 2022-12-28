Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USDY) Stock Price Down 0%

Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USDY – Get Rating) was down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $24.99. Approximately 1,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.
Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99.
