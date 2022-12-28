CIP Merchant Capital (LON:CIP) Trading Up 25%

CIP Merchant Capital Limited (LON:CIP – Get Rating) was up 25% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.60). Approximately 425,493 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 226,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.48).

CIP Merchant Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.72. The firm has a market cap of £27.50 million and a PE ratio of 3.65.

About CIP Merchant Capital

CIP Merchant Capital Limited specializes in growth capital and intends to invest in listed equity and other financial products and instruments. It focuses on investing in oil and gas, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and real estate sectors. It seeks investments in concentrated portfolio of significant holdings in approximately 5 to 10 publically traded companies, with a focus on UK markets.

