ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Shares Up 5.6%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

ATIF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a consulting company in Asia and North America. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily helps clients going public on the OTC markets and exchanges in the United States. It also operates IPOEX.com, an internet-based financial consulting service platform which provides comprehensive consulting services in equity financing and pre-IPO education for corporate clients in equity financing, IPO, and media relations development; and chinacnnm.com, a news and financial information platform.

