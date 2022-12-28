ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Receives $15.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.
A number of analysts have recently commented on PROK shares. Bank of America started coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
ProKidney Stock Performance
ProKidney stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. ProKidney has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63.
Institutional Trading of ProKidney
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProKidney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProKidney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProKidney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProKidney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of ProKidney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,020,000.
ProKidney Company Profile
ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProKidney (PROK)
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.