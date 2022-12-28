Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms recently commented on PINE. Jonestrading dropped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $27,897.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,794.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $342,844 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 35,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 271,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PINE opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

