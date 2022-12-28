Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.68.

Several research firms recently commented on GBTG. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martine Gerow bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 422,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $128,442. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Global Business Travel Group has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

