Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.68.
Several research firms recently commented on GBTG. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Martine Gerow bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 422,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $128,442. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Global Business Travel Group stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Global Business Travel Group has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
