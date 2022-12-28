Brokerages Set Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) PT at C$5.31

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of OSK stock opened at C$3.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -242.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of C$2.36 and a 12 month high of C$5.02.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director Pierre Labbé sold 11,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total transaction of C$35,819.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at C$57,190. In other Osisko Mining news, Director Amy Joy Satov sold 150,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.63, for a total transaction of C$543,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,363.61. Also, Director Pierre Labbé sold 11,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total value of C$35,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,190. Insiders have sold 461,900 shares of company stock worth $1,560,949 over the last 90 days.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

