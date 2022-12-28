Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) PT at $33.25

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAE shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. CAE has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.63.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $761.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 135.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 16.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CAE by 24.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at $119,000. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

