Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MFC opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Manulife Financial by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,761 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Manulife Financial by 219.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,749,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,000 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,888 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth about $52,082,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.