Brokerages Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price at $35.53

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $17.67 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $66,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

