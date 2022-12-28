L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.36.

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €164.00 ($174.47) to €163.00 ($173.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($153.19) to €148.00 ($157.45) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the second quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Trading Up 0.0 %

About L’Air Liquide

AIQUY opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36.

(Get Rating)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.