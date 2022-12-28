Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Parsons to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Parsons alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parsons

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Parsons by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Parsons by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 75.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of PSN stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsons has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.19.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.