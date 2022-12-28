Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 601.40 ($7.26).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDW shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 477 ($5.76) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Redrow to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 499 ($6.02) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 510 ($6.15) to GBX 466 ($5.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Redrow Stock Performance

LON:RDW opened at GBX 465.20 ($5.61) on Friday. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 367.40 ($4.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 717.80 ($8.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 448.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 480.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 802.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Redrow Company Profile

In other news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £48,645 ($58,707.46).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

