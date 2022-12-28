H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.97.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTHT. StockNews.com downgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC dropped their price objective on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.06. H World Group has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). H World Group had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H World Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in H World Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in H World Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

