Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXG. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$15.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.07 and a 52-week high of C$17.43.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$273.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

