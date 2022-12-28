Brokerages Set Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Target Price at $78.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($85.11) to €77.00 ($81.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €81.00 ($86.17) to €80.00 ($85.11) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($80.85) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($73.40) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.