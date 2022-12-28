Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells C$16,330.00 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.33, for a total value of C$16,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,351,029.89.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.57, for a total transaction of C$15,570.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 2,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.35, for a total value of C$32,700.00.

Shares of SEA opened at C$16.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$13.83 and a one year high of C$28.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 151.55.

Seabridge Gold ( TSE:SEA Get Rating ) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.15. Research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

