David Mitchelhill Johnson Purchases 65,000 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Stock

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Mitchelhill Johnson acquired 65,000 shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$68,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$655,887.34.
Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance
TSE WPRT opened at C$1.06 on Wednesday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30.
