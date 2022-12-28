David Mitchelhill Johnson Purchases 65,000 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Stock

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Mitchelhill Johnson acquired 65,000 shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$68,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$655,887.34.

TSE WPRT opened at C$1.06 on Wednesday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

