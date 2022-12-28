WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Insider Purchases C$26,463.00 in Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 10,000 shares of WildBrain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,463.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,674,408.75.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 65,100 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.71 per share, with a total value of C$176,134.56.

On Friday, November 25th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 546,900 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,407,939.36.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 66,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$183,759.45.

On Monday, November 21st, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 22,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$57,105.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 26,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$66,912.50.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 52,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$127,443.75.

On Monday, November 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 103,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,916.95.

WildBrain Stock Up 4.4 %

WildBrain stock opened at C$2.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$496.85 million and a P/E ratio of 57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. WildBrain Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WildBrain Company Profile

WILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

