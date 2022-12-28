Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL) Director Sheldon Inwentash Sells 212,000 Shares

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Rating) Director Sheldon Inwentash sold 212,000 shares of Premium Nickel Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.32, for a total transaction of 279,924.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,662,638 shares in the company, valued at 8,797,347.22.
Premium Nickel Resources Price Performance
Premium Nickel Resources stock opened at 1.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 1.56. Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of 1.18 and a 52 week high of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.34.
About Premium Nickel Resources
