Sean Roosen Sells 28,300 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:ORGet Rating) Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$473,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,390,687.68.

Shares of OR opened at C$16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.33. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of C$11.90 and a 1-year high of C$18.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.19.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

