Sean Roosen Sells 28,300 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$473,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,390,687.68.
Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OR opened at C$16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.33. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of C$11.90 and a 1-year high of C$18.59.
Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.45%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.