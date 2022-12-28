Etienne Morin Sells 100,000 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$549,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$683,027.83.

Etienne Morin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Etienne Morin sold 120,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.95, for a total transaction of C$593,892.00.

CVE OLA opened at C$1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.40. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$1.85.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

