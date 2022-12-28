Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$584,036.00 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.01, for a total value of C$584,036.00.

Kinaxis Price Performance

Shares of KXS opened at C$147.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. Kinaxis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$119.48 and a twelve month high of C$182.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 350.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$148.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$146.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank set a C$203.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.11.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Articles

