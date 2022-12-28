Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$750,000.00 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$782,250.
- On Monday, November 14th, Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 10,000 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.34, for a total value of C$1,543,426.00.
TSE:KXS opened at C$147.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$148.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$146.30. Kinaxis Inc. has a one year low of C$119.48 and a one year high of C$182.79.
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
