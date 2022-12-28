Zeta Resources Limited Sells 400,000 Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 400,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total transaction of C$734,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,704,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,860,370.87.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.77, for a total value of C$353,260.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$378,720.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 281,400 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$456,993.60.

On Friday, November 25th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 219,300 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$351,362.46.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Zeta Resources Limited sold 350,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$565,285.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 2,000,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$3,608,400.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 250,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$450,825.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total transaction of C$385,840.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$182,080.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.79, for a total value of C$178,920.00.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The company has a market cap of C$393.38 million and a PE ratio of 13.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.68. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$4.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Copper Mountain Mining

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMMC. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.32.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

