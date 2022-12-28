Insider Buying: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Director Purchases C$358,000.00 in Stock

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) Director Christopher Charles Ferraro purchased 100,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$358,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$563,850.
Galaxy Digital Price Performance
TSE GLXY opened at C$3.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$366.87 million and a PE ratio of 2.80. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.49.
About Galaxy Digital
