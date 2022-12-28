Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$719,267.80 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.71, for a total transaction of C$719,267.80.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance
CNQ opened at C$75.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$83.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$51.70 and a 52-week high of C$88.18.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.48 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.8699996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
