SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Sells C$206,250.00 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total transaction of C$206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 470,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,879,480.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

SIL opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Pi Financial dropped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

