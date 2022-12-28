Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $22.61 Average PT from Brokerages

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,784,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Coupang by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Coupang by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,328,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,937,000 after acquiring an additional 906,883 shares during the period. Massachusetts Institute of Technology raised its position in Coupang by 48.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 24,014,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,529 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,536,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,660,000 after purchasing an additional 36,538 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Coupang by 8.6% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 10,450,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 825,726 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. Coupang has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

