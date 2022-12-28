Analysts Set Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) PT at $16.70

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.70.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 71,600 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 4.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 34,474,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,089,000 after buying an additional 1,598,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after buying an additional 157,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vertiv by 74.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,199,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,620,000 after buying an additional 8,208,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,862,000 after buying an additional 3,841,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -209.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $25.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.66%.

About Vertiv



Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

