Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $361.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 350 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 320 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

BDNNY opened at $76.00 on Friday. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.46.

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

