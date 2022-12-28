Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of WBD opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

