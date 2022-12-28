Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush downgraded Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ JACK opened at $67.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $96.87.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $402.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. On average, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,479 shares of company stock valued at $306,303 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $1,129,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.