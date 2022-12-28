Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$99.73.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$113.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Nutrien from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NTR opened at C$100.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$85.28 and a 1 year high of C$147.93. The stock has a market cap of C$52.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$105.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$109.89.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$5.33 by C($2.05). The business had revenue of C$10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 17.2000011 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 9.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Noralee Bradley bought 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$99.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,287.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$588,432.56.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

